The Minnesota Wild are hoping to see both Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek return to the lineup against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday.

The return of the forwards would be a significant boost for a Wild team looking to hold off the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot.

“We’re hopeful they’re going to play,” Wild coach John Hynes said after Wednesday's morning skate. “They got one more skate here, and meet with the trainers and finalize it, and I’ll know for sure then. But we’re hopeful that they’re going to play.”

Kaprizov, 27, hasn't played since Jan. 26 after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury. The 5-foot-10 winger was in the Hart Trophy conversation prior to the injury after registering 23 goals and 52 points in 37 games.

Eriksson Ek, 28, missed the last 17 games with an undisclosed injury and has been considered to be week-to-week. The 6-foot-3 centre has nine goals and 24 points in 42 games this season.

“If both of them come back, obviously it changes the dynamic of your lines and you have to move some things around,” Hynes added. “I think the most important thing is those guys have been off for a while. They’ve worked hard to get back and we want them to come back and get into the game and bring what they can bring.”

The Wild sit four points ahead of the Flames for the final wild-card spot with one more game played. Minnesota is also just two points back of the St. Louis Blues for the top wild-card spot with one game in hand.