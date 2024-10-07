The Minnesota Wild and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt have reached a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries a $2.2 million average annual value and begins next season, carrying him through 2026-27.

The 22-year-old netminder appeared in three NHL games last season, recording a 3.01 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. He spent the majority of the campaign with the AHL's Iowa Wild, putting up a 2.70 GAA and .910 save percentage.

A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Wallstedt was selected No. 20 overall by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the regular-season opener Thursday evening in St. Paul.