The Minnesota Wild are already thinking about superstar Kirill Kaprizov’s next contract.

While the Russian forward has this season and next remaining on his current five-year, $45 million contract he signed in September 2021, Wild owner Craig Leipold says he is committed to keeping Kaprizov in Minnesota.

Kaprizov is eligible to sign an eight-year extension with Minnesota starting on July 1 and Leipold says that general manager Bill Guerin is already thinking about what Kaprizov's next deal will look.

“Well, it’s a priority,” Leipold told NHL.com. “There’s no doubt. There’s no doubt. We want Kirill. He’s a big part of our future. We know that. Billy [Guerin] has already been thinking about it. How do we go about this? We’ve got to figure out exactly what the cap’s going to be. It’s an important part of our strategic plan to get him signed for as long as we can.”

The 27-year-old winger has 18 goals and 43 points in 27 games, which ties him for second in the NHL in points alongside Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas behind only Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who leads the way with 46 points on the season. Kaprizov’s 33 points at even strength lead the NHL.

With the Wild atop the NHL standings, Kaprizov is making an early case to be a contender for the Hart Trophy. No player in Wild history has taken home the trophy as league MVP.

“I don’t know if I would pitch for it, because the price goes up,” said Leipold of Kaprizov. “I say that with humor. But he’s an amazing player.

“[Although he’s 5-foot-10], he plays like he’s 6-4. He can go in the corner, and he comes out with the puck. He’s got stick skills that you just don’t see very often in this league, and he makes other players better, so it’s not just that he is on the ice and he’s getting a lot of points. When you’re on the ice with him and you’re a linemate, you better have your eyes open, because that puck could be coming to you through four people.”

Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year in 2020-21 and has been chosen as Minnesota’s All-Star representative the past three seasons. He has the franchise records in several single-season categories, including goals (47), assists (61), points (108) and power-play goals (18).