Minnesota Wild pending unrestricted free agent Devin Shore will be continuing his playing career overseas.

The veteran forward signed with HC Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliga on Wednesday, leaving the NHL after 498 career games.

The 30-year-old centre posted one goal and five points in 55 games with the Wild this season while playing on a one-year, $775,000 contract. He added two goals and 10 points in 15 AHL games with the Iowa Wild.

"Devin is an excellent and experienced centre, whom we have been very interested in. A good skater who can read the game very well. Moreover, a leader. We believe that he can be a top player not only in Sparta, but also in the entire league," Sparta Praha's sports director Tomáš Divíšek said in a statement, per a translation.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Dallas Stars, Shore has spent time with the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Kraken and Wild.

Over his NHL career, Shore has 52 goals and 144 points.