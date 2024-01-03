The Minnesota Wild have placed defenceman Jared Spurgeon on injured reserve, it was announced Wednesday.

Spurgeon is required to remain on IR until at least Jan. 10. The team said defenceman Daemon Hunt has been recalled from the AHL's Iowa Wild in a corresponding move.

The team did not say what kind of injury Spurgeon is dealing with. The 34-year-old has been in and out of the lineup so far this season, missing time last month with a lower-body injury.

The Wild's captain played 20:15 in the Wild's 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, recording three blocked shots.

Spurgeon has played 16 total games this season, recording zero goals and five assists. He's in his 14th season with the Wild at the NHL level since being selected in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

Hunt, 21, made his NHL debut earlier this season and has played nine games with the big club.

Injury woes continue

Spurgeon is one of many injuries the Wild are currently dealing with as Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Filip Gustavsson are all currently out week-to-week. Marcus Foligno also missed Tuesday's game against Calgary with a lower-body injury.

The Wild (16-16-4) have 36 points in 36 games played this season, sitting seventh in the Central Division.