The Minnesota Wild placed defenceman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakub Lauko on injured reserve and forward Mats Zucccarello on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

General manager Bill Guerin announced that forward Liam Ohgren and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt have been recalled from the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Brodin, 31, has not played since Nov. 25 due to an upper-body injury, He has two goals and eight points in 19 games this season. Lauko, 24, also last played on Nov. 25 against the Winnipeg Jets due to a lower-body injury. He has tallied two goals and four points in 21 games this season.

Zuccarello, 37, underwent surgery for a lower-body injury he sustained on Nov. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens. He has six goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.

Ohgren has not recorded a point in eight games with the Wild this season. He has five goals and one assist in eight games with Iowa.

Wallstedt has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.34 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in 10 games with Iowa this season.