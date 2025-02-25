The Minnesota Wild placed veteran defenceman Travis Dermott on waivers Tuesday.

Dermott is without a point in nine games with the Wild this season after being claimed off waivers in December from the Edmonton Oilers. He went without a point in 10 games with Edmonton prior to being waived.

The 28-year-old blueliner is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $775,000.

A second-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015, Dermott has 16 goals and 62 points in 348 career games.

Wild place Eriksson Ek on IR

The Wild placed centre Joel Eriksson Ek on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he suffered an injury in practice.

Eriksson Ek will miss at least seven days as a result of the move, but Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that the veteran will miss significantly more time than that.

The 28-year-old forward has nine goals and 24 points in 42 games this season, his ninth in the NHL with the Wild since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Eriksson Ek scored a goal and chipped in two points for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this month.