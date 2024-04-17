Marc-Andre Fleury is coming back for a 21st season.

The 39-year-old goaltender is returning to the Minnesota Wild on a one-year deal, $2.5 million deal.

Fleury appeared in 39 games for the team this past season, his third with the club, going 17-14-5 with a goals against average of 2.98 and an .895 save percentage.

A native of Sorel, Que., Fleury was set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Originally taken with the first overall pick of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Fleury spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins with whom he won three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

He was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and spent four seasons with the team, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2021, until a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2021. He would go on to be dealt to the Wild at the 2022 trade deadline.

In 1,024 career games, Fleury has a record of 561-329-96 with a GAA of 2.60 and a .912 SV%. A five-time All-Star, Fleury's 561 wins are second-most all-time behind Martin Brodeur's 691.

Internationally, Fleury has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as part of the gold medal-winning entry at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.