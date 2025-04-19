ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The spotlight has been on Marc-Andre Fleury all season, with the soon-retiring goalie who has the second-most victories in NHL history winding down his farewell tour with the Minnesota Wild.

That's more than fine with Filip Gustavsson.

While the Wild struggled to score and stay on track for the NHL playoffs during extended injury absences for star left wing Kirill Kaprizov and first-line center Joel Eriksson Ek, Gustavsson helped keep them afloat. He quietly produced a critical bounce-back season for both him and the team, starting a career-high 58 games and shaving a half-goal off his goals against average from the previous season.

“I love that he’s always cool, calm and collected,” Fleury said. “Maybe sometimes he isn’t, but he doesn’t show it, and I think it’s very comforting for the guys when you have a guy like that back there.”

Gustavsson started 21 of the last 25 games for the Wild, who grabbed the first-wild card spot in the Western Conference with a dramatic overtime victory Tuesday night in their final regular-season game. They'll face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday.

“It’s really fun, and I wish I could play every game, almost. You kind of just have to leave the games way quicker after you’re done with them, because you know it’s a new one coming up, and you have to be ready for that one,” said Gustavsson, who was acquired in a summer trade with the Ottawa Senators in 2022. “If you’re losing a game or something, and the dwelling and all of that, it’s tough. Because if you’re dwelling, you have a tough time sleeping. If you’re not sleeping, you’re not good the next day.”

After signing a three-year, $11.25 million contract after his strong debut season with the Wild, Gustavsson took a step backward in 2023-24.

“I think I was trying way too hard and felt more pressure on my shoulders that I had to make a bigger difference instead of just trusting the team,” Gustavsson said this week.

With prospect Jasper Wallstedt in the mix, too, the Wild started training camp with three goalies. Salary cap constraints and Gustavsson's performance ensured Wallstedt spent nearly the entire season in the AHL.

“With the reset that he had in the summer and to come back with the mindset that he’s had, the consistency level that he’s been able to play with, it’s been great,” Wild coach John Hynes said, adding: “I think he understands that pucks are going to go in the net sometimes and it’s not all on him.”

Gustavsson and his wife have two kids under 2 years old at home, including newborn Lage who joined brother Vollrad in the family last month.

“I remember when I started playing pro, I always came home and I was very grumpy. I guess I wasn’t fun being around when I came home after games,” Gustavsson said. “We've got two kids now and we’ve got dogs and everyone is happy to see you, and you just kind of have to let it go.”

Having the perpetually smiling Fleury around as a mentor and a backup sure has helped, too.

“His compete level and his enjoyment for the game is so high,” Gustavsson said, “that it just spreads throughout the room.”

