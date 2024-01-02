Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,427.08, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Cole Perfetti of the Winnipeg Jets.

The incident happened when Hartman and Perfetti lined up for faceoff during their game on Dec. 31. Hartman's stick came up and hit Perfetti in the face. He was not penalized on the play as the Jets skated away with the 3-2 win.

Hartman was suspended two games earlier in the season for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat.

The 29-year-old has 11 goals and 17 points in 30 games with Minnesota this season, his fifth with the team.

In 536 career NHL games, he has 118 goals and 250 points split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Wild.