Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been suspended 10 games for slamming an opponent’s head to the ice with his right arm on a faceoff.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban Monday night after holding a Zoom hearing with him hours earlier. Holding the hearing by Zoom instead of a phone call allowed the league to suspend for six or more games.

This is the longest suspension for on-ice conduct since Washington's Tom Wilson got 20 games in 2018 for an illegal check to the head. That was reduced to 14 games on appeal by a neutral arbitrator, though Wilson had already served 16.

Hartman has the right to appeal, first to Commissioner Gary Bettman and then, if he chooses, to an arbitrator jointly appointed by the league and union. This is Hartman's fifth suspension and fourth since 2023.

The collective bargaining agreement states, “Players who repeatedly violate league playing rules shall be more severely punished for each new violation.”

Hartman, 30, was initially ejected with a match penalty for roughing Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle late in the second period of the teams’ game Saturday night.

“Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance, using Stutzle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree,” Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension. “With Stutzle bent low and focused on winning the draw, Hartman chooses to take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion. Hartman intentionally uses his forearm and body weight to drive Stutzle’s head directly into the ice from a height, which makes this play inherently dangerous and unacceptable.”

Hartman is forfeiting $487,805 in salary as part of his 11th instance of supplemental discipline in 663 regular-season and playoff games since debuting in 2105.

