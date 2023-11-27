Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended two games by the NHL's department of player safety for tripping Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat.

The incident occurred in the third period of Sunday's game in Detroit when Hartman used his leg to trip DeBrincat from behind. The Red Wings won the game 4-1.

Hartman received a two-minute penalty for roughing on the play and a two-minute penalty for cross-checking.

The 29-year-old has scored seven goals with four assists in 18 games with the Wild in 2023-24, his fifth season in Minnesota.