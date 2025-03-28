Minnesota Wild prospect David Jiricek has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign due to a lacerated spleen, the team announced on Friday.

Jiricek, 21, was drafted sixth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022 and was traded to the Wild in November in exchange for defenceman David Hunt and four draft picks.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman sustained the injury during the Iowa Wild's 4-2 on the Ontario Reign in American Hockey League action on March 22.

Jiricek appeared in six games in Minnesota this season, recording a goal and two points while averaging 13:02 of ice time. He has a goal and three points in 12 games split between the Blue Jackets and Wild.

The Czechia native also has seven assists in 27 games in Iowa with a minus-1 rating.

Jiricek was expected to add depth to a Minnesota team that continues to fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild are positioned in the first wild-card spot in the West with a 41-27-5 record and are two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues and seven points in front of the Vancouver Canucks, who are on the outside looking in.

They have nine games remaining in the regular season, including six games against teams currently outside of the playoff picture.