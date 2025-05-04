Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek revealed Sunday that he has been playing through a core muscle injury and will have surgery next week.

He anticipates he will be recovered in plenty of time for the start of next season.

The 28-year-old was limited to 46 games during the regular season due to various injuries, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. He had three assists in six postseason games as the Wild were bounced by the Vegas Golden Knights in their opening round series that concluded Thursday.

This was Eriksson Ek's ninth season in Minnesota after being selected No. 20 overall in 2015.

He just wrapped up the fourth year of an eight-year, $42 million contract extension he signed in July of 2021. The deal carries a cap hit of $5.25 million.