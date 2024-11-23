Minnesota Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Marat Khusnutdinov will each miss Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames with lower-body injuries.

Both players were ruled out shortly before puck drop.

Here were their forward lines without the duo:

Johansson-Eriksson Ek-Boldy

Foligno-Rossi-Hartman

Lauko-Trenin-Gaudreau

Shore-Jones-Boyd*

The Athletic's Michael Russo believes Khusnutdinov was hurt blocking a shot from Evan Bouchard in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Kaprizov briefly left Thursday's 5-3 win but still played 22:51, which is above his season average of 22:13. He had one assist, while Khusnutdinov had two hits and one blocked shot in 7:47 of ice time.

Kaprizov has 13 goals and 21 assists for a league-leading 34 points in 19 games so far this season. Khusnutdinov has two assists in 19 games.

After their matchup with the Flames on Saturday, Minnesota will be back in action on Monday at home against the Winnipeg Jets.