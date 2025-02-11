Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will have the appeal of his 10-game suspension heard by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday in Montreal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed Hartman the ban for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle in a game last Saturday.

Hartman was initially assessed a match penalty for intent to injure after he drove Stützle’s head into the ice following a face-off.

The NHL Players’ Association filed an appeal on Hartman’s behalf on Wednesday.

If Bettman upholds the suspension, it can be further appealed to a neutral arbitrator.

This is the fifth suspension of the 30-year-old’s career and his fourth since 2023.