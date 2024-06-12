Despite speculation, it appears the Minnesota Wild

won't be changing their colour scheme to green and yellow of the former Minnesota North Stars.

After a report surfaced Wednesday that the team was planning the switch as part of a 2025-26 rebrand, the Wild told Michael Russo of The Athletic there is no truth to the reported change.

"Not based in fact," the team told Russo.

The Wild have worn the North Stars’ colours in recent seasons while playing in their "Reverse Retro" uniforms.

The North Stars played in Minnesota from 1967-1993 before relocating to Dallas.

The Wild joined the league as part of the NHL expansion in 2000.