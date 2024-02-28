The Minnesota Wild have signed 2020 second-round draft pick Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old recorded four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 49 games for HK Sochi during the 2023-24 Kontinental Hockey League season.

He had 11 goals and 30 assists for 41 points in 63 games for SKA St. Petersburg two seasons ago in the KHL, tying New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin for the seventh-highest single-season point total in KHL history by a player 20 years or younger.

A native of Moscow, Khusnutdinov has represented Russia in international competitions, including serving as captain for Russia during the eventually-cancelled 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.