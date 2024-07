The Minnesota Wild have signed defenceman Brock Faber to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal will kick in for the 2025-26 season, and carries an $8.5M AAV through 2032-33.

Faber, 21, is coming off of a rookie year that saw the American blueliner score eight goals and 47 points while appearing in 82 games played for Minnesota.

