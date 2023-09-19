The Minnesota Wild signed defenceman Calen Addison to a one-year, $825,000 extension on Tuesday.

We've re-signed defenseman Calen Addison to a one-year contract!



We've re-signed defenseman Calen Addison to a one-year contract!



September 19, 2023

Addison, 23, recorded three goals and 29 points in 62 games with the Wild last season.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with forward Alex Galchenyuk and a draft pick, in exchange for forward Jason Zucker in February of 2020.

Addison finished his entry-level contract last season and was a restricted free agent.

Drafted 53rd overall by the Penguins in the 2018 draft, Addison has five goals and 33 points in 80 career games with the Wild.

The native of Brandon, Man., represented Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in Czechia, registering a goal and nine points in seven games en route to a gold medal.