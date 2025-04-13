The Minnesota Wild have signed top prospect Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract, starting this season, on Sunday.

The 19-year-old defenceman joins the Wild after his NCAA team, the University of Denver, was eliminated from the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday.

Buium played over 51 minutes in the double-overtime loss to Western Michigan in the semifinals. He finished his second NCAA season with 13 goals and 48 points in 40 games while averaging 27:03 minutes of ice time.

He was selected 12th overall by Minnesota in last year's draft. The San Diego, Calif., native has also played at each of the last two World Junior Championships for the United States, helping the Americans win back-to-back gold medals. In 14 games at the tournament, he has five goals and 11 points.

The Wild, who are not in action tonight, can clinch a playoff spot if the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks.