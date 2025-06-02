The Minnesota Wild have signed veteran forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 contract for the 2025-26 season on Monday.

Johansson, 34, recorded 11 goals and 34 points in 72 games with the Wild last season. He added two assists in five playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

The 6-foot-1 winger is coming off a two-year, $4 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2 million.

Drafted 24th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2009, Johansson has 185 goals and 517 points in 983 career games split between the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Wild, and Seattle Kraken.

The Landskrona, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia, taking home a silver medal. He also represented his country twice at the World Championship taking home bronze medals in 2024 and 2025.