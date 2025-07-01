The Minnesota Wild have signed unrestricted free agent forward Nico Sturm to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Sturm, 30, finished last season with the Florida Panthers after he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks for a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He had seven goals and 14 points in 62 games split between the Sharks and Panthers. He appeared in eight playoff games, helping the Panthers win the 2025 Stanley Cup.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Wild in 2019, Sturm has 46 goals and 92 points in 331 career games split between the Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Sharks, and Panthers.

Sturm helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022, the team’s first championship in 21 years.

The Augsburg, Germany native represented his country twice at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2023.