The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Cal Petersen to a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000.

The 30-year-old spent last season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting a goals-against average of 3.14 and a save percentage of .885.

He last appeared in the NHL during the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia Flyers, playing in five games that year.

Petersen has spent five of his six NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. He has a career save percentage of .903 and a 2.96 GAA in 106 games.

The Waterloo, Iowa native represented the United States twice at the World Championship, going 5-2 in 2021 with a 1.29 GAA and .953 save percentage to win a bronze medal and was named the tournament’s best goaltender.

The Wild signed forward Nico Sturm on Tuesday and have also brought in Vladimir Tarasenko, Chase Priskie and Cameron Butler via trades so far this summer.