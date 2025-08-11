The Minnesota Wild announced Monday that the club has signed defenceman Jack Johnson to a professional tryout (PTO).

Johnson, 38, skated in 41 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, recording six assists.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound blueliner has played in 1,228 games and posted 342 points, 639 penalty minutes and 1,839 blocked shots across 19 NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. He has also played in 57 career Stanley Cup playoff games, with 21 points, 30 PIM and 85 blocked shots in postseason action and won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.

He was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft.