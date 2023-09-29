The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Marcus Foligno to a four-year, $16 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million.

Foligno, 32, had seven goals and 21 points in 65 games last season and led the team in penalty minutes (97) and hits (237).

Originally a fourth-round pick (104th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres at the 2009 NHL Draft, Foligno was acquired by Minnesota in a trade on June 30, 2017. Internationally, he earned silver with Team Canada at the 2011 World Juniors.

He is heading into the final season of a three-year, $9.3 million with a $3.1 million AAV.

The Buffalo, N.Y. product has 116 goals and 272 points in 743 career NHL games split between the Sabres and Wild.

The Wild also signed forward Mats Zuccarello to a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension on Friday.