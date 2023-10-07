The Minnesota Wild announced Saturday that the team has signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $12 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million.

Hartman, 29, scored 15 goals with 37 points in 59 games last season. In five playoff games, he had two goals and three assists.

He had a career season with Minnesota in 2021-22, scoring 34 goals with 65 points in 82 games.

Originally drafted 30th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2013 NHL Draft, Hartman made his NHL debut on Feb. 13, 2015 against the New Jersey Devils.

He is in the final season of a three-year, $5.1 million contract with a $1.7 million AAV.

The Hilton Head Island, South Carolina product has 107 goals and 233 points in 506 career NHL games split between the Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Wild.