The Minnesota Wild signed undrafted free agent goaltender Riley Mercer to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Mercer, 21, played last season with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Drummondville Voltigeurs, posting a 27-15-4 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and a league-best .925 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2 netminder helped the Voltigeurs to a QMJHL Championship last season after going 16-2-1 in the playoffs with a 1.89 GAA and .934 save percentage.

Mercer has a career 82-47-14 record over the course of five seasons in Drummondville with a .907 save percentage, 2.92 GAA, and 10 shutouts.

He is Drummondville's franchise leader in games played, wins, shutouts, and save percentage.

Drummondville finished first in the QMJHL's Western Conference with a 40-18-6 record but were eliminated by the Halifax Mooseheads in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Mercer is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer.