The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Yakov Trenin to a four-year, $14 million contract.

Trenin, 27, had 12 goals and 17 points in 76 games split between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche last season.

Drafted in the second round (55th overall) in 2015 by the Predators, he was dealt to the Avalanche on March 7 in exchange for Jeremy Hanzel and a 2024 third-round pick.

He is coming off a two-year, $3.4 million contract he signed with Nashville in August 2022.

In 299 career NHL games, he has 48 goals and 82 points split between the Predators and Avalanche.