The Minnesota Wild are trading defenceman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks for winger Adam Raska a fifth-round pick in 2026.

The 23-year-old blueliner has five assists in 12 this season with the Wild. He had three goals and 29 points in 62 games last season, his first full year in the NHL.

“Calen is a talented young defenseman who sees the ice well and moves the puck well,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “He is a very good player on the power play, and we are excited to add him to our group.”

Addison is a pending restricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $825,000 this season.

He was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Wild as part of the team's return for Jason Zucker in 2020.

Raska is without a point in three games with the Sharks this season and seven games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The 22-year-old was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by San Jose.