With the Buffalo Sabres struggling in the midst of a 10-game winless streak, team owner Terry Pegula made a personal visit to Montreal on Monday to speak with the players.

The Sabres sit one just one point ahead of the last place Canadiens in the Eastern Conference and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, the longest current drought in the National Hockey League.

Both teams go head-to-head at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Following a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, head coach Lindy Ruff was unable to offer many answers as the team continues to spiral out of contention.

“I’m almost at a loss for words,” he said Sunday. “It’s on me to solve this. This is the toughest solve I’ve been around, but it is on me to get these guys in the right place to win a hockey game.”

The Sabres jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1 Sunday with both teams playing for the second time in less than 24 hours, but couldn't weather the storm.

Buffalo is 0-7-3 since the club's last victory, a 4-2 road triumph over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 23.