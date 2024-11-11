PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored two of Dallas' six first-period goals, and the Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Monday night.

Mason Marchment had a goal and four assists for Dallas, which had dropped three of four. Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists.

The Stars scored six first-period goals for the second time in franchise history, and the first since March 1971 when they were the Minnesota North Stars. Marchment, Duchene, Seguin and rookie Logan Stankoven also scored during the team's fast start.

Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal in the third for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves. Brendan Smith added two assists in his 700th NHL game.

Anthony Beauvillier scored his fourth goal for Pittsburgh.

Joel Blomqvist allowed three goals on eight shots and was replaced for the first time in eight NHL starts. Alex Nedeljkovic, who gave up goals on the first two shots he faced, made 26 saves.

It was the first time Pittsburgh allowed six goals in the first period of a home game.

TAKEAWAYS

Stars: Bounced back nicely from a 4-1 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday. The Stars scored a total of six goals in their previous three games.

Penguins: Pittsburgh has lost three of four and nine of 12 overall. The Penguins were coming off one of their strongest performances of the season, a 4-2 win against Washington. But they looked lost at times defensively against Dallas, similar to a 5-1 loss at Carolina last Wednesday.

KEY MOMENT

The Stars scored their six goals during a 16:06 span of the first period and largely outclassed the Penguins and their poor defensive effort.

KEY STAT

Marchment is the eighth different player in franchise history to record four points in any period. He tied the franchise record for points in a period.

UP NEXT

The Stars host Boston on Thursday. The Penguins host Detroit on Wednesday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL