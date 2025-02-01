The Dallas Stars feel they've avoided the worst regarding the news on injured defenceman Miro Heiskanen.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote in The Athletic on Friday that while Heiskanen is off to see a specialist in New York on Monday for his lower-body injury, Stars general manager Jim Nill told LeBrun the team feels there's a good chance the defenceman returns before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We’re pretty optimistic,” Nill said Friday. “He had an MRI done, he saw our team doctor, he’s going to go see a specialist in New York on Monday. And we’ll get a better feel for things.”

Heiskanen took a big hit in Wednesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights when forward Mark Stone attempted to play the puck and dove head first into his knee. Heiskanen left the game in the third period and was labelled week-to-week by the team the following day. As a result, he will miss the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was originally expected to be a key piece on Finland's blueline.

Head coach Peter DeBoer said on radio that Heiskanen may require knee surgery. But even if he does, Nill isn't expecting the procedure to keep him out until next season.

“If it is surgery, we don’t anticipate it’s major surgery,” Nill added. “But that’s to be determined.”

LeBrun adds that for the moment, Dallas is operating like they won't have Heiskanen's $8.45 million cap hit to work with leading up to the trade deadline, indicating their belief he will be able to return before the season ends.

The 25-year-old has five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 50 games so far this season, his seventh with the Stars at the NHL level after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft.

The Stars enter play Saturday second in the Central Division at 33-17-1 for 67 points. They will host the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night.