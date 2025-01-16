Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner made history on Thursday night as he became the fastest player in franchise history to record 700 career points.

Marner tallied two assists - the first on Auston Matthews' tying goal late in the third period and the second on William Nylander's overtime game-winner - during Toronto's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils, reaching 701 points in his 622nd career game.

The previous fastest player to record 700 points in a Leafs uniform was Darryl Sittler, who reached the mark in 666 career games.

Marner is leading the Maple Leafs in points this season with 14 goals and 48 assists over 46 games as his 62 points is tied for fourth in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

The 27-year-old is on pace to shatter his previous career high of 99 points (30 goals and 69 assists) accomplished during the 2022-23 season.

Now in his ninth season with the Maple Leafs, the fourth overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft has scored 208 goals and 493 assists in 622 regular season games, adding 11 goals and 39 assists in 57 playoff contests.