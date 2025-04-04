While the possibility reaching unrestricted free agency on July 1 continues to linger, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner says he's keeping his focus on the here and now.

Marner is starring down hitting the 100-point mark for the first time in his career as he plays out the last of a six-year, $65.41 million contract. His output has not waivered despite the pressure of a contract year, or the added drama of being asked to waive his no-move clause in a deal for Mikko Rantanen ahead of the trade deadline.

“I’m here to just play hockey,” Marner told Jonas Siegel in an exclusive interview with The Athletic. “That’s what I expressed (to the media) at the start of the year and express now. It’s a business out there. I know what’s going on. I’m just here to play hockey. I’m here to enjoy everything and go through the ups and downs with these guys, and just take it day by day and try to help us win games.”

“That’ll come when that’ll come,” Marner added of a potential contract extension.

The 27-year-old from nearby Markham, Ont. has 24 goals and 93 points in 74 games this season while leading the Maple Leafs forwards in average ice time at 21:23 - behind only defenceman Jake McCabe (21:30) for the team lead.

Marner carries a cap hit of $10.9 million on his expiring deal and while he's likely in line for a raise, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported after the deadline that he has yet to inform the Maple Leafs of his asking price.

Toronto locked up a playoff spot for a ninth straight season on Wednesday, but continue to fight to win the Atlantic Division for the first time since realignment. Playoff success has been hard to come by for Marner and the Maple Leafs, who have won just one series in the past eight years.

“We haven’t had success, but you have to block out all the noise,” Marner told Siegel. “I think there’s a lot more negative than positive stuff constantly. You just want to focus on what you can do as a teammate, as a player on the ice, to help your team win games. That’s what I’m focused on now.”

The Maple Leafs will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday with a chance to pull away in the Atlantic race. Toronto is three points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning and four points ahead of the Florida Panthers with all three teams equal in games played at 75.