SCOREBOARD

Marner next team betting odds: Blackhawks, Hurricanes, Leafs lead the way

Published

With Mitch Marner just one month away from becoming a free agent, FanDuel has priced a market on his next team, with three coming in shorter than 5-1 odds.

Mitch Marner Next Team

Team Name Betting Odds
Chicago Blackhawks +250
Carolina Hurricanes +340
Toronto Maple Leafs +430
Vegas Golden Knights +650
Anaheim Ducks +850
Los Angeles Kings +1100
Florida Panthers +1500
Utah Mammoth +1500
Pittsburgh Penguins +2200
New York Islanders +2900
San Jose Sharks +2900
Philadelphia Flyers +2900
Detroit Red Wings +5000
Montreal Canadiens +5000
Nashville Predators +6000
Edmonton Oilers +6000
Columbus Blue Jackets +6000
Washington Capitals +6000
Tampa Bay Lightning +6000
Seattle Kraken +6000
St. Louis Blues +6000
New Jersey Devils +6000
Dallas Stars +6000
Minnesota Wild +6000
Calgary Flames +6000
Winnipeg Jets +6000
Colorado Avalanche +6000
Buffalo Sabres +6000
Boston Bruins +6000
Vancouver Canucks +6000
New York Rangers +6000
Ottawa Senators +6000

*Settled on the official announcement from the team which Mitch Marner signs his next contract with.*

More to come 

© 2025 All rights reserved.