There was no shortage of noise earlier in the off-season surrounding Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The rumours have quieted this summer and the winger was in attendance Wednesday as John Tavares transitioned the team's captaincy to Auston Matthews.

Marner kept the focus on the two leaders, but restated his desire to remain a Maple Leaf as he enters the final year of his current contract.

"I’m not going to get into that too much today," Marner told reporters on his future. "I’m just going to say I love being here, I’ve said that from Day 1. I’m very fortunate and lucky to be a Maple Leaf.

"Today is about these two amazing people."

The 27-year-old forward became eligible to sign an extension on July 1, but reports have indicated Marner is currently content to enter the season without a new deal in place. He owns a full no-move clause this season as part of the six-year, $65.408 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in September of 2019.

Signed at a cap hit of $10.9 million, Marner had 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games last season, topping the point-per-game mark for the sixth straight season. He was held to one goal and three points in seven playoff games by the Boston Bruins as Toronto suffered their seventh opening-round exit in eight years.

Drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2015, Marner has 194 goals and 639 points in 576 career games.