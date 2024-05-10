Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour addressed the licking taunt he made towards Brad Marchand during Game 2 of their second round playoff series on Friday.

After Montour scored a shorthanded goal in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins midway through the third period to make it 6-1 for Florida, Montour pretended to lick Marchand after the goal, referring to Marchand's previous incidents of licking players.

A scrum broke out with the referees holding back those two while four players, including Marchand, were given 10 minute penalties for misconduct after the incident.

"I got a lot of texts with the licking emoji and whatnot," Montour told reporters. "When [Marchand does] those things, you have to kind of take the joke, I guess. Maybe for the rest of his career."

Montour had a goal and two assists in Wednesday's game along with 22:23 minutes of ice time. The 30-year-old has two goals and six points in seven playoff games this year.

The Panthers have a 2-0 series as the action shifts to Boston for Game 3 Friday night.