The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Alexandre Carrier to the from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Justin Barron.

Carrier, 28, has a goal and six points in 28 games with the Predators this season while averaging 20:08 of ice time.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman signed a three-year, $11.25 million deal in the off-season with an annual cap hit of $3.75. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Drafted 115th overall by the Predators in 2015, Carrier has 11 goals and 68 points in 240 career games.

Barron, 23, has a goal in 17 games with the Canadiens this season while averaging 14:43 of ice time.

He was acquired by the Canadiens, along with a draft pick, from the Colorado Avalanche prior to the trade deadline in 2022 in exchange for forward Artturi Lehkonen.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is on the first season of a two-year, $2.3 million contract with an annual cap hit of $1.15 million. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 25th overall by the Avalanche in 2020, Barron has 13 goals and 31 points in 111 career games split between the Avalanche and Canadiens.

The Halifax, N.S., native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, taking home a gold medal. He also represented his country at the 2021 World Juniors, winning a silver medal.