The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Jacob Perreault on Friday.

The 25-year-old Hoefenmayer doesn't have any games of NHL experience and has posted one goal with six assists over 11 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Hoefenmayer is playing on a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Perreault, 22, hasn't recorded a point in six games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in 2024-25 and has one goal with four assists over five games in the ECHL.

The Montreal native has one game of NHL experience with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22 after they selected him 27th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.