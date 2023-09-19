The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday with goaltender Casey DeSmith expected to go the other way, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Trade expected to be Tanner Pearson and a 3rd round pick for Casey DeSmith. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 19, 2023

Pearson, 31, appeared in only 14 games last season due to a hand injury, tallying a goal and four assists.

A native of Kitchener, Ont., Pearson was originally taken with the 30th overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts by the Los Angeles Kings.

He's appeared in 590 games over 11 seasons with the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks and was a member of the Kings team that won the 2014 Stanley Cup.

For his career, Pearson has notched 133 goals and 139 assists.

Internationally, Pearson was a member of the Canada team that won gold at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton.

He has one year and $3.25 million remaining on a three-year, $9.75 million contract signed in 2021.

DeSmith,32, was acquired by the Habs in a three-way trade last month as part of the deal that saw the Penguins acquire Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks.

A native of Rochester, NH, DeSmith had spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Pens after having signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Hampshire.

He appeared in 38 games last season, going 15-16-4 with a goals against average of 3.17 and a .905 save percentage.

For his career, DeSmith is 58-44-15 with a 2.81 GAA and SV% of .912 in 134 games.

Internationally, DeSmith backstopped the United States at this past spring's IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia.