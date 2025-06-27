The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.

Dobson, 25, was a pending restricted free agent and the Canadiens have agreed to sign him to an eight-year, $76 million extension with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games with the Islanders last season while averaging 23:16 of ice time.

He is coming off of a three-year, $12 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $4 million.

Dobson has a career season during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games while averaging 24:31 of ice time.

Drafted 12th overall by the Islanders in 2018, Dobson has 50 goals and 230 points in 388 career games.

More details to follow.