The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Patrik Laine and a 2026 second-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris.

Laine, 26, recorded six goals and nine points in 18 games in a season that was mired with injuries.

The 6-foot-5 winger also entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in January citing the need to look after his mental health.

He was cleared to return from the program on July 26.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston confirmed there was no salary retained in the trade.

Laine is on the third season of a four-year, $34.8 million deal with an annual cap hit of $8.7 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Laine has 204 goals and 388 points in 480 career games split between the Jets and Blue Jackets.

The Tampere, Finland, native represented Finland at the 2016 World Championship in Russia and recorded seven goals and 12 points and was named tournament MVP in a silver-medal performance.

He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in an eighth-place finish.