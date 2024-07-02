The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that the team has hired Lauri Korpikoski as a player development coach and Alex Burrows has moved from assistant coach to player development consultant.

Korpikoski, the 19th overall pick by the New York Rangers at the 2004 NHL Draft, playing nine seasons in the NHL, scoring 86 goals with 115 assists split between the Rangers, Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Burrows had been an assistant coach with Montreal since February 2021 and previously was an assistant in the AHL with the Laval Rocket from 2018 to 2021.

He skated in 913 career NHL games, scoring 205 goals with 409 points split between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators before retiring in 2018.