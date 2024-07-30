The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.3 million contract with restricted free agent defenceman Justin Barron.

He skated in 48 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24, tallying seven goals and six assists. He also recorded two goals and 11 points in 32 games with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Barron, acquired from Colorado in 2022, has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 94 NHL games with Montreal and the Avalanche. The Halifax, NS, native has also produced 15 goals and 51 points in 107 AHL games with the Rocket and Colorado Eagles.

Barron, 22, was selected by the Avalanche in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.