MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say Alex Newhook will be out for 10 to 12 weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

Newhook appeared to sustain the injury during Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens had initially said the forward would be assessed for a lower-body injury after crashing awkwardly into the net early in the third period of Thursday's game.

Newhook has seven goals and six assists over 23 games.

He was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the off-season and was soon signed to a four-year, US$11.6 million contract.

He was picked 16th overall by Colorado in the 2019 NHL Draft and has 34 goals and 45 assists over 182 career games.