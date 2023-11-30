Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook will be re-evaluated on Friday for a lower-body injury after crashing awkwardly into the net early in the third period of Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Newhook was helped off the ice, but couldn't put any weight on his left leg.

The 22-year-old native of St. John's, Nfld., has seven goals and six assists over 23 games with the Habs this season, his first in Montreal.

Newhook was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the off-season and was soon signed to a four-year, $11.6 million contract.

Selected 16th overall by the Avs in the 2019 NHL Draft, Newhook has 34 goals and 45 assists over 182 career games. He also has one goal and six assists over 27 career playoff games, helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Montreal dropped to 10-11-2 on the season following their 5-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. They sit second last in the Atlantic Division, one spot ahead of the Ottawa Senators.