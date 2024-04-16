The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Tuch was a teammate of Lane Hutson, who signed his entry-level deal on Friday, at Boston University, scoring 10 goals and 30 points in 39 games this season.

The 22-year-old was selected 47th overall by the club in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Baldwinsville, N.Y., native has recorded 31 goals and 40 assists over 121 NCAA games.