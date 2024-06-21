Laval Rocket general manager John Sedgwick announced that the club and head coach Jean-Francois Houle have come to a mutual agreement to part ways in order for Houle to pursue other professional opportunities.

He will return to Clarkson University to head the men's hockey team.

"We would like to thank Jean-François for his contribution to the development of the culture of our organization and our players. During his three years at the helm of the team, his dedication and experience allowed the Rocket to be highly competitive, while preparing many players to make the jump to the NHL. We wish him the best of luck for this next chapter of his career,” said Sedgwick.

The Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, maintained a 105-86-25 record in three seasons with Houle behind the bench. The head coach led his team to the Calder Cup semi-finals in 2021-2022, when the Rocket made its first appearance in the AHL playoffs.

The move comes two weeks after Houle accepted a multi-year extension to remain with the Rocket.