Canadiens are No. 1 in TSN's annual team ranking of U-24 players
They may not be the Montreal ‘Canadians’, but they could one day be Les Glorieux, the Montreal Canadiens of years gone by if a deep pool of young talent meets expectations.
Montreal has missed the playoffs three straight seasons and is trending in that direction again, but the team and its fans can take some comfort in knowing better days may be ahead.
The Canadiens are No. 1 in TSN’s annual NHL team ranking of U-24 players.
Bolstered by a group of five players born outside Canada, the all-time Stanley Cup leader has a core of young players projected to be as strong as or better than any in the league.
The operative word is: projected.
The top five rated players in the Canadiens’ organization who entered the season 23 or younger are No. 1 American left winger Cole Caufield (23), No. 2 Russian right winger Ivan Demidov (18), No. 3 Slovak left winger Juraj Slafkovsky (20) , No. 4 American defenceman Lane Hutson (20) and No. 5 American goalie Jacob Fowler.
“Montreal, the city, and Montreal, the hockey team, have always been international melting pots,” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.
Not that it makes the Canadiens unique now, but they were among the first teams to draft Russians – Slava Fetisov in 1978 and Vladislav Tretiak in 1983 – and they went on a binge in the first decade of the 21st century, selecting seven American first-rounders.
Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters assessed every NHL team’s cupboard of assets 23 or younger (as of season’s start) – blending assessments of current development with projected further development to assign 2024-25 grades.
Players are labeled AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (No. 1 goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward) or B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).
Canadian left defenceman Kaiden Guhle rounds out a group of six players who earned grades of AA or A. Add in six more B players and Montreal has a league-leading 10 current or projected top-half-of-the-lineup players.
Montreal is the only team with a list of A-level players that could one day fill out a starting lineup: one goalie, two defencemen and three forwards.
The Canadiens have a premier goal-scorer in Caufield, elite playmaker in Demidov, big winger in Slafkovsky, dazzling defenceman in Hutson, consummate defender in Guhle and a goalie who has the potential to join a long line of accomplished netminders in Fowler.
“It’s an embarrassment of riches,” Button says, “and a reason to be patient with the franchise rebuild.”
Here are the rest of the 2024-25 TSN top five:
- No. 2 San Jose Sharks has a pair of high-skill teenage forwards already in the NHL leading the way: triple-A Macklin Celebrini, 18, and double-A Will Smith, 19.
- No. 3 Detroit possesses 10 players graded AA, A or B, equalling Montreal for most in the survey. Tops among them are defencemen Moritz Seider, 23, and left winger Lucas Raymond, 22.
- No. 4 New Jersey Devils has triple-A centre Jack Hughes, 23, and his double-A brother, defenceman Luke, 21.
- No. 5 Minnesota is the only team with three double-A players – defenceman Brock Faber, 22, defenceman Zeev Buium, 18, and left winger Matt Boldy, 23.
As for Canadian content, Ottawa is next up at No. 8 in our annual ranking. Centre Tim Stutzle and left defenceman Jake Sanderson, both 22, are the best of the Sens’ A Team, which also includes right defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, 19. The Sens have no B players, with its core four filled out by centre Ridly Greig.
No. 16 Calgary and No. 17 Toronto are back to back at the midpoint of rankings in the 32-team NHL.
The Flames have 23-year-old goalie Dustin Wolf and 18-year-old right defenceman Zayne Parekh rated as A players. Wolf, in the midst of a breakout season, was the fourth-last player (214th) selected in the 2015 draft and Parekh was the third defenceman (ninth) chosen in the 2024 draft. Calgary has a total of nine players in the A-B range, tied for second most.
Matthew Knies, 22, and centre/right winger Easton Cowan, 19, are both A players for Toronto, with a pair of Russians, 21-year-old right winger Nikita Grebenkin, and 23-year-old goalie Artur Akhtyamov, completing the core four.
Winnipeg and Vancouver take entirely different routes to No. 22 and No. 23, respectively.
The Jets have no A players and seven B’s – led by 22-year-old left winger Cole Perfetti – while Vancouver has two A’s – 19-year-old right defenceman Tom Willander and 20-year-old right winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki – and a single B (23-year-old goalie Arturs Silovs).
Last among Canadian teams in the rankings for a second straight season is No. 27 Edmonton; 20-year-old right winger Matthew Savoie is tops with a B grade.
It should come as no surprise that the future-is-now Tampa Bay Lightning is at or near the bottom of U-24 list for a third consecutive year. Their rankings: 2022-23: No. 32; 2023-24: No. 31; and 2024-25 No. 32.
1. Montreal Canadiens (10)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Canadiens kchow
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Cole Caufield
|Montreal
|LW
|23
|AA
|2. Ivan Demidov
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|RW
|18
|AA
|3. Juraj Slafkovsky
|Montreal
|LW
|20
|A
|4. Lane Hutson
|Montreal
|LD
|20
|A
|5. Jacob Fowler
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|G
|19
|A
|6. Kaiden Guhle
|Montreal
|LD
|22
|A
|7. Michael Hage
|Michigan (NCAA)
|C
|18
|B
|8. Joshua Roy
|Laval (AHL)
|LW
|21
|B
|9. Logan Mailloux
|Laval (AHL)
|RD
|21
|B
|10. David Reinbacher
|Laval (AHL)
|RD
|20
|B
2. San Jose Sharks (16)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Macklin Celebrini
|San Jose
|C
|18
|AAA
|2. Will Smith
|San Jose
|C
|19
|AA
|3. Sam Dickinson
|London (OHL)
|LD
|18
|A
|4. Yaroslav Askarov
|San Jose
|G
|22
|A
|5. William Eklund
|San Jose
|LW
|22
|B
|6. Quentin Musty
|Sudbury (OHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|7. Igor Chernyshkov
|Saginaw (OHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|8. Brandon Svoboda
|Boston U. (NCAA)
|RW
|19
|B
|9. Kasper Halttunen
|London (OHL)
|RW
|19
|B
3. Detroit Red Wings (6)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Moritz Seider
|Detroit
|RD
|23
|AA
|2. Lucas Raymond
|Detroit
|LW
|22
|AA
|3. Trey Augustine
|Michigan State (NCAA)
|G
|19
|A
|4. Sebastian Cossa
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|G
|22
|A
|5. Axel Sandin-Pellikka
|Skelleftea (SHL)
|RD
|19
|A
|6. Simon Edvinsson
|Detroit
|LD
|21
|B
|7. Marco Kasper
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|LW
|20
|B
|8. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
|Skelleftea (SHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|9. Max Plante
|Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|B
|10. Nate Danielson
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
4. New Jersey Devils (2)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Jack Hughes
|New Jersey
|C
|23
|AAA
|2. Luke Hughes
|New Jersey
|LD
|21
|AA
|3. Anton Silayev
|Novgorod (KHL)
|LD
|18
|A
|4. Dawson Mercer
|New Jersey
|RW
|22
|B
|5. Seamus Casey
|Utica (AHL)
|RD
|20
|B
|6. Simon Nemec
|Utica (AHL)
|RD
|20
|B
|7. Arseny Gritsyuk
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|RW
|23
|B
|8. Lenni Hameenaho
|Pori (FIN)
|RW
|20
|B
5. Minnesota Wild (12)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Brock Faber
|Minnesota
|RD
|22
|AA
|2. Zeev Buium
|Denver (NCAA)
|LD
|18
|AA
|3. Matt Boldy
|Minnesota
|LW
|23
|AA
|4. Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa (AHL)
|G
|22
|A
|5. Marco Rossi
|Minnesota
|C
|23
|B
|6. Danila Yurov
|Magnitigorsk (KHL)
|RW
|20
|B
6. Chicago Blackhawks (4)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Connor Bedard
|Chicago
|C
|19
|AAA
|2. Artyom Levshunov
|Rockford (AHL)
|RD
|19
|AA
|3. Frank Nazar
|Rockford (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|4. Kevin Korchinski
|Rockford (AHL)
|LD
|20
|B
|5. Oliver Moore
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|C
|19
|B
|6. Alex Vlasic
|Chicago
|LD
|23
|B
|7. Sacha Boisvert
|North Dakota (NCAA)
|C
|18
|B
7. Anaheim Ducks (3)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Leo Carlsson
|Anaheim
|C
|19
|AA
|2. Cutter Gauthier
|Anaheim
|LW
|20
|A
|3. Mason McTavish
|Anaheim
|C
|21
|A
|4. Bennett Sennecke
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|18
|A
|5. Pavel Mintyukov
|Anaheim
|LD
|20
|A
|6. Olen Zellweger
|Anaheim
|LD
|21
|B
8. Ottawa Senators (7)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Senators kchow
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Tim Stutzle
|Ottawa
|C
|22
|AA
|2. Jake Sanderson
|Ottawa
|LD
|22
|AA
|3. Carter Yakemchuk
|Calgary (WHL)
|RD
|19
|A
|4. Ridly Greig
|Ottawa
|C
|22
|C
9. Dallas Stars (22)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Wyatt Johnston
|Dallas
|RW
|21
|AA
|2. Logan Stankoven
|Dallas
|RW
|21
|A
|3. Thomas Harley
|Dallas
|LD
|23
|A
|4. Mavrik Bourque
|Dallas
|C
|22
|B
|5. Lian Bichsel
|Texas (AHL)
|LD
|20
|B
|6. Emil Hemming
|Barrie (OHL)
|RW
|18
|B
10. Columbus Blue Jackets (8)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Adam Fantilli
|Columbus
|C
|20
|AA
|2. Cayden Lindstrom
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|C
|18
|A
|3. Denton Mateychuk
|Cleveland (AHL)
|LD
|20
|A
|4. Kent Johnson
|Columbus
|LW
|22
|B
|5. Yegor Chinakhov
|Columbus
|LW
|23
|B
|6. Luca Marrelli
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|7. David Jiricek
|Columbus
|RD
|20
|B
|8. Gavin Brindley
|Cleveland (AHL)
|C/RW
|20
|B
11. Carolina Hurricanes (14)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Alexander Nikishin
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|LD
|23
|AA
|2. Seth Jarvis
|Carolina
|RW
|22
|A
|3. Bradley Nadeau
|Chicago (AHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|4. Scott Morrow
|Chicago (AHL)
|RD
|22
|B
|5. Jackson Blake
|Carolina
|RW
|21
|B
|6. Nikita Artamonov
|Novgorod (KHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|7. Felix Unger Sorum
|Chicago (AHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|8. Dominik Badinka
|Malmo (SHL)
|RD
|18
|B
|9. Ruslan Khazheyev
|Chicago (AHL)
|G
|20
|B
12. Washington Capitals (24)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Ryan Leonard
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|RW
|19
|AA
|2. Connor McMichael
|Washington
|LW
|23
|A
|3. Cole Hutson
|Boston U. (NCAA)
|LD
|18
|A
|4. Terik Parascak
|Prince George (WHL)
|LW
|18
|B
|5. Aliaksei Protas
|Washington
|LW
|23
|B
|6. Ryan Chesley
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RD
|20
|B
|7. Ivan Miroshnichenko
|Hershey (AHL)
|LW
|20
|B
|8. Andrew Cristall
|Kelowna (WHL)
|LW
|19
|B
13. Utah Hockey Club (11)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Logan Cooley
|Utah
|C
|20
|A
|2. Dylan Guenther
|Utah
|RW
|21
|A
|3. Tij Iginla
|Kelowna (WHL)
|LW
|18
|A
|4. Dmitry Simashev
|Yarolsavl (KHL)
|LD
|19
|B
|5. Matias Maccelli
|Utah
|LW
|24
|B
|6. Daniil But
|Yaroslavl (KHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|7. Josh Doan
|Tucson (AHL)
|RW
|22
|B
|8. Cole Beaudoin
|Barrie (OHL)
|C
|18
|B
|9. Maveric Lamoureux
|Utah
|RD
|20
|B
14. Buffalo Sabres (1)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Owen Power
|Buffalo
|LD
|21
|AA
|2. JJ Peterka
|Buffalo
|LW
|22
|B
|3. Bowen Byram
|Buffalo
|LD
|23
|B
|4. Devon Levi
|Rochester (AHL)
|G
|22
|B
|5. Zach Benson
|Buffalo
|LW
|19
|B
|6. Jiri Kulich
|Buffalo
|LW
|20
|B
|7. Noah Ostlund
|Djurgarden (SHL)
|C
|20
|B
|8. Konsta Helenius
|Rochester (AHL)
|C
|18
|B
|9. Dylan Cozens
|Buffalo
|C
|23
|B
15. Philadelphia Flyers (9)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Matvei Michkov
|Philadelphia
|RW
|19
|AA
|2. Jett Luchanko
|Guelph (OHL)
|C
|18
|A
|3. Oliver Bonk
|London (OHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|4. Cam York
|Philadelphia
|LD
|23
|B
|5. Yegor Zavragin
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|G
|19
|B
16. Calgary Flames (17)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Flames kchow
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Dustin Wolf
|Calgary
|G
|23
|A
|2. Zayne Parekh
|Saginaw (OHL)
|RD
|18
|A
|3. Connor Zary
|Calgary
|LW
|23
|B
|4. Samuel Honzek
|Calgary (AHL)
|LW
|20
|B
|5. Matt Coronato
|Calgary
|RW
|22
|B
|6. Matvei Gridin
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|LW
|18
|B
|7. Andrew Basha
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|LW
|18
|B
|8. Hunter Brzustewicz
|Calgary (AHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|9. Jacob Battaglia
|Kingston (OHL)
|LW
|18
|B
17. Toronto Maple Leafs (27)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Leafs kchow
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Matthew Knies
|Toronto
|LW
|22
|A
|2. Easton Cowan
|London (OHL)
|C/RW
|19
|A
|3. Nikita Grebenkin
|Toronto (AHL)
|RW
|21
|B
|4. Artur Akhtyamov
|Toronto (AHL)
|G
|23
|B
18. Los Angeles Kings (21)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Brandt Clarke
|Los Angeles
|RD
|21
|A
|2. Quinton Byfield
|Los Angeles
|LW
|22
|B
|3. Carter George
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|G
|18
|B
|4. Liam Greentree
|Windsor (OHL)
|RW
|18
|B
|5. Alex Laferriere
|Loa Angeles
|RW
|23
|B
19. New York Rangers (18)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Alexis Lafreniere
|NY Rangers
|LW
|23
|A
|2. Gabriel Perreault
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|LW
|19
|B
|3. Braden Schneider
|NY Rangers
|RD
|23
|B
|4. EJ Emery
|North Dakota (NCAA)
|RD
|18
|B
|5. Brennan Othmann
|Hartford (AHL)
|LW
|21
|B
20. Seattle Kraken (13)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Berkly Catton
|Spokane (WHL)
|C
|18
|A
|2. Matty Beniers
|Seattle
|C
|22
|B
|3. Ryker Evans
|Seattle
|LD
|22
|B
|4. Jagger Firkus
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|RW
|20
|B
|5. Ryan Winterton
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|RW
|21
|B
|6. Julius Miettinen
|Everett (WHL)
|C
|18
|B
21. St. Louis Blues (20)
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Philip Broberg
|St. Louis
|LD
|23
|B
|2. Theo Lindstein
|Brynas (SHL)
|LD
|19
|B
|3. Jimmy Snuggerud
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RW
|20
|B
|4. Jake Neighbours
|St. Louis
|LW
|22
|B
|5. Dalibor Dvorsky
|Springfield (AHL)
|C
|19
|B
|6. Otto Stenberg
|Malmo (SHL)
|C
|19
|B
|7. Adam Jiricek
|Brantford (OHL)
|RD
|18
|B
22. Winnipeg Jets (19)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Jets kchow
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Cole Perfetti
|Winnipeg
|LW
|22
|B
|2. Brayden Yager
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|C
|19
|B
|3. Brad Lambert
|Manitoba (AHL)
|C
|20
|B
|4. Elias Salomonsson
|Manitoba (AHL)
|RD
|20
|B
|5. Colby Barlow
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|LW
|19
|B
|6. Nikita Chibrikov
|Manitoba (AHL)
|RW
|21
|B
|7. Alfons Freij
|Bjorkloven (SWE J20)
|LD
|18
|B
23. Vancouver Canucks (5)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Canucks kchow
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Tom Willander
|Boston U. (NCAA)
|RD
|19
|A
|2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki
|Vancouver
|RW
|20
|A
|3. Arturs Silovs
|Vancouver
|G
|23
|B
|4. Elias Nils Pettersson
|Vancouver
|LD
|20
|C
24. Nashville Predators (15)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Matthew Wood
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RW
|19
|B
|2. Tanner Molendyk
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|LD
|19
|B
|3. David Edstrom
|Frolunda (SHL)
|C
|19
|B
|4. Yegor Surin
|Yaroslavl (KHL)
|LW
|18
|B
25. Vegas Golden Knights (32)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Trevor Connelly
|Providence (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|A
|2. Mathieu Cataford
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|3. Pavel Dorofeyev
|Vegas
|RW
|24
|C
|4. Matyas Sapovaliv
|Henderson (AHL)
|C
|20
|C
26. Colorado Avalanche (23)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Calum Ritchie
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|19
|A
|2. Mikhail Gulayev
|Omsk (KHL)
|LD
|19
|B
|3. Sean Behrens
|Colorado (AHL)
|LD
|21
|C
|4. Oskar Olausson
|Colorado (AHL)
|RW
|22
|C
27. Edmonton Oilers (29)
2024 Core 4 Under-24: Oilers kchow
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Matthew Savoie
|Bakersfield (AHL)
|RW
|20
|B
|2. Beau Akey
|Barrie (OHL)
|RD
|19
|B
|3. Shane Lachance
|Boston U. (NCAA)
|LW
|21
|B
|4. Sam O'Reilly
|London (OHL)
|RW
|18
|C
28. New York Islanders (26)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Cole Eiserman
|Boston U. (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|B
|2. Marcus Gidlof
|Leksands (SWE J20)
|G
|19
|B
|3. Simon Holmstrom
|NY Islanders
|LW
|23
|C
|4. Jesse Pulkkinen
|JYP (SM Liiga)
|LD
|19
|C
29. Florida Panthers (25)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Anton Lundell
|Florida
|C
|23
|B
|2. Kirill Gerasimyuk
|Khanty-Mansiysk (VHL)
|G
|21
|B
|3. Mackie Samoskevich
|Florida
|RW
|22
|C
|4. Gracyn Sawchyn
|Edmonton (WHL)
|C
|19
|C
30. Boston Bruins (28)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Mason Lohrei
|Boston
|LD
|23
|B
|2. Dean Letourneau
|Boston C. (NCAA)
|C
|18
|B
|3. Matt Poitras
|Providence (AHL)
|C
|20
|C
|4. John Beecher
|Boston
|C
|23
|C
31. Pittsburgh Penguins (30)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Rutger McGroarty
|Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
|LW
|20
|B
|2. Harrison Brunicke
|Kamloops (WHL)
|RD
|18
|B
|3. Joel Blomqvist
|Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
|G
|22
|C
|4. Ville Koivunen
|Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
|LW
|21
|C
32. Tampa Bay Lightning (31)
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Conor Geekie
|Tampa Bay
|C
|20
|B
|2. Ethan Gauthier
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|RW
|19
|B
|3. Isaac Howard
|Michigan State (NCAA)
|LW
|20
|C
|4. Gage Goncalves
|Syracuse (AHL)
|C
|23
|C